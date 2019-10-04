Oswego Readers Land on the Moon

OSWEGO – The children of Oswego were “out of the world” readers this summer.

They landed on the moon at the finale by planting their flags on the moon.

Each flag was designed by the reader.

The flag included their names and amount of reading they accomplished.

The younger readers read 8,970 books during the summer program. The older readers read 264,900 minutes.

The moons and flags will be on display on the upper level of the Oswego Public Library through October.

This was the first year that adults could read for our summer reading program.

302 hours were read by the adults.

Congratulations to all the readers of Oswego!

