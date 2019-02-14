Oswego Readies For Kindergarten Registration

OSWEGO – Kindergarten registration for the Oswego City School District will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 through March 1 at the education center, 1 Buccaneer Blvd.

Incoming kindergartners do not need to attend the registration process, but the district has asked parents or guardians to bring the following required information with them:

• Complete registration forms

• Birth or baptismal certificate



• Proof of child’s immunizations: Minimum dose required according to New York State guidelines. According to the district’s Policy #7511, children will be excluded from school after 14 calendar days if immunization requirements are not received.• Legal custody papers, if applicable• Proof of residence (mortgage, lease, bank statement, utility bill, etc.)

Registration during that week is key for district officials, as that information will provide classroom space, instructional materials and other items necessary for the upcoming school year.

If your child will not be attending school this fall, please call the central registrar’s office at 341-2045.

If you have any questions about registration, please contact the Central Registrar’s Office.

