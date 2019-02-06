Oswego Recognizes Fifth Grader For Promoting Literacy

OSWEGO -Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey joined members of the board of education on Tuesday (Feb. 5) in a renewed commitment to openly recognize district employees, students and community members who have embodied selflessness and achieved success.

During the Feb. 5 board meeting, Dr. Goewey and board president Aimee Callen, on behalf of the entire board, presented Charles E. Riley Elementary School fifth grader Brooke Trevett with a certificate of recognition because of her dedication and thoughtfulness associated with Brooke’s Books Project.

Dr. Goewey commended the student for founding the project, while promoting literacy and kindness, much like the district has done throughout the 2018-19 school year.

“Her mission is to share her love of reading, writing, literacy and the power of reading children’s books and reading books aloud, which is a passion I share as well,” Dr. Goewey said. “This is something unique to any school district to have a young student take on a project like that, that has become so widely known and has benefited all the students and families in literacy, in Oswego.”

He read a resolution which detailed the recognition Brooke’s Books Project has brought to Trevett, her family, teachers, Riley, the school district and community.

Dr. Goewey said Trevett’s effort is the perfect recognition opportunity, as the project aligns with several district initiatives, including the elementary literacy task force, an increased focus on reading, writing and read aloud, as well as the new Leaders in Literacy initiative which promotes literacy skill development and kindness.

In addition to distributing books and literacy materials to hundreds of children living in Oswego County, Trevett recently adopted Fitzhugh Park Elementary and provided each student there with a brand new book.

