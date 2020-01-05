Oswego Resident Chosen as Elvis Tribute Artist of the Year

OSWEGO – Michael Paul Callahan was chosen on January 1, to be the new Elvis Tribute Artist of the Year by a worldwide online site, All ETAs All the Time and Anything Elvis, one of the largest Elvis based groups in the world.

Callahan is an international “Elvis,” a multiple award winner, including in Europe, He wears custom Elvis costumes, many made by Elvis’ actual costume designer.

The Elvis years 1960s-1974 are highlighted by him.

As a black belt he is able to truly reflect Elvis onstage, including voice, appearance, humor, guitar and karate.

He is also the owner of A Time for Legends, with many “legends” like Elton John, Rod Stewart, Reba M, Roy Orbinson, The Blues Brothers, Johnny Cash and more offering a Vegas style show with 1-7 legends per show.

He also likes to give back to central NY. For example, he performs annually for Oswego and other cities Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and hospitals.

This year he will be in Mexico and Syracuse as well.

Callahan was a national gospel recording/concert artist, promoter and producer of many years, opening for and performing with the biggest names in Christian Contemporary Music in the world like Amy Grant, The Imperials (Elvis’ back-up singers and famous gospel group), David Meece, Larnelle Harris and most of the Grammy and Dove Award winners.

Callahan is also a Hollywood movie actor, acting for years in plays, musicals, the lead in several films and movies, with stars like Jeff Goldblum, Adrian Brody and more.

He has also been Teen Angel for the Broadway musical Grease two years ago.

