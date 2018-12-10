Oswego School Board Discusses Free Admission and Swearing

By Bill Foley

OSWEGO – Should admission to scholastic athletic contests be free?

Well, that discussion came up at the last Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting.

During the session for the public to speak Jeff King asked why admission monies from sports events was placed in the general fund and not directly into the athletic areas.

This opened up the discussion relating to if there should be any admission at all.

Board President Aimee Callen said, ”We want to build school pride and a positive way to do that is to do away with the gate fee.”

Her thoughts were that with the current capital project that this would be a good message to the community.

Board member Sam Tripp, who regularly attends athletic events, indicated that admission can be as much as $3 at some of the districts he has watched games.

Currently, in Oswego, only football, basketball and boys’ ice hockey charge admission.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dean Goewey said he would research the issue and provide further information to the board of education at the December 18 meeting.

Under “Items from the Board” Callen discussed behavior and discipline problems in the district and asked if the administration could at least start to address this in relation to language.

She felt that students should be held accountable and that there was a lack of respect.

She hoped that at this time the district could “find on area to start in and to hold people accountable. Enough is enough.”

Superintendent Goewey indicated he would meet with the seven principals as “they should be involved and we need to have a dialogue.”

Board member Kathleen Allen mentioned that this isn’t limited to students.

”How many times have I heard coaches swearing at students,”she said.

”Maybe it’s time to tighten up the code of conduct,” board member Tom Ciappa said,

Further discussion is expected at the next meeting on December 18.

The regular meeting was relatively efficient and quickly moving as the anticipation of the public hearing appeared to be primary.

Under “Board of Education” the board approved policy updates for use of surveillance cameras in the district and on buses, sexual harassment in the workplace, the sexual harassment in the workplace form, certification and qualifications, leaves of absence, participation in graduation ceremonies and activities, military recruiters and institutions of higher education, student physicals, medication and personal care items, notification of sex offenders, appointment and training on committee on special education, and subcommittee on special education members, instruction in certain subjects, home instruction and diploma or credential options for students with disabilities;.

In the area of “Curriculum” approval was granted for an elementary student for a legal absence from November 28, 2018 to January 25, 2019 as the student will be traveling to India with her parents to meet grandparents and will attend a local school.

The Oswego High School Yearbook Club will travel to Columbia University from March 19-24, 2019, for a conference and workshop.

Approval was also given for acceptance of summer grants for WBUC field trip to WSTM 3 and Syracuse University Newhouse School, Phonemic Awareness for Second Grades at Minetto, a Minetto fifth grade field trip to the Rochester Museum & Science Center, Clay for All program at Minetto, a third grade field trip to Wonderworks in Syracuse for Leighton School and decodable books for Leighton.

Leading the “Personnel” area of the agenda OHS social studies teacher Chad Whitney was granted a leave of absence from early January through the end of the school year.

Jennifer Pellett was appointed to the elementary education area at Leighton.

Dan Rogers was appointed to the after-school study table for Oswego Middle School while Linda Murdock was approved as a homework helper under SAFE Bucs.

Spring coaching positions were also approved and they included John Finch (varsity baseball head coach), Fred Donabella (modified baseball head coach), Troy Kocher( modified baseball head coach), Jeff Gordon (varsity boys’ track and field coach), Catherine Celeste (varsity girls’ track and field head coach), Dom Pike (varsity girls track and field assistant coach), Shawn Caroccio (modified girls track and field coach), Katherine Mills (varsity boys’ tennis head coach), Dan Rose (varsity girls golf head coach), Morgan Nandin (varsity softball head coach), Brad Shannon (modified softball head coach), Robert Nelson (varsity boys’ lacrosse head coach), Dan Witmer (varsity boys’ lacrosse assistant coach), Ted Beers (varsity girls’ lacrosse head coach), Mark Fierro (varsity girls’ lacrosse assistant coach), Brian Greene (jayvee girls lacrosse assistant coach), Don Fronk (jayvee girls lacrosse head coach) and Jason Primrose (modified girls’ lacrosse head coach).

Ticket-takers were also approved for winter sports and these included Tami Palmitesso and Lisa Edwards as well as substitutes Rachel Henderson, Katherine Mills, Karen Boettge, Betty Wills and John Rice.

Probationary appointments were made for school security officer Mark Tondeur and part-time food service helper Rhiannon Winslow.

In the area of “Finance” the board accepted the Basic Financial Statements prepared by Raymond Wager CPA for the period ending June 18, 2018, adopted the budget calendar, approved a memorandum of agreement between the district and Cayuga Community College relating to increase cost per credit hour, approved a budget transfer to cover the purchase of a studio camera for WBUC and accepted three donations from Donors Choose.

The Donor Choose donations included $1.,276 for four adjustable flower tables for a second grade classroom in Minetto, $1,615 fo Chromebooks, charging cart and licenses for Oswego High School ninth and tenth grade English Classes and $400 for a sixth grade class Minetto teacher to attend a Science and Math Notebooking Workshop.

