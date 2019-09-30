Oswego School Board To Meet

OSWEGO – A regular board of education meeting will be held October 1 at 5 p.m.
It will be at the Education Center conference room.
At this meeting, the Oswego High School August graduates will be recognized.
The public is welcome to attend.
