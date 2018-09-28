Oswego School Board To Meet
Written by Contributor, Sep 28, 2018, 1 Comment
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold a regular board of education meeting on October 2 at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Education Center Conference Room.
At this meeting, the superintendent and board of education will recognize the 2018 August graduates.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Wouldn’t want to be the Board members this week after the way the talked about the public. They may be in for a earful.