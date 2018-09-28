Oswego School Board To Meet

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold a regular board of education meeting on October 2 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the Education Center Conference Room.

At this meeting, the superintendent and board of education will recognize the 2018 August graduates.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...