Oswego School District Strength, Conditioning Program Improves Overall Athletic Experiences

OSWEGO – Several Oswego City School District modified, junior varsity and varsity student athletes have been busy this summer focusing on their fitness levels to improve their on-field or on-court abilities for the 2018-19 school year.

That is being accomplished through the new strength and conditioning program, available from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Fridays through Aug. 10.

For several weeks during the summer months, students from all sports teams were welcomed to work under the guidance of Cheyenne Vivlamore Zion.

“I’m extremely happy schools are stepping up,” she said. “It helps prevent injuries and helps create success because it enhances athletic performance.”

During a recent workout, several female athletes from the soccer program were tasked with sets of hip circles because Vivlamore Zion said girls tend to have more hip injuries since their hips tend to be narrower than hips of boys.

Knowing what areas of the body to target are key for reducing the number of unintended injuries, she said.

Director of Athletics Rhonda Bullard said even she has seen an increase in the athletes’ confidence, which will aide them more during team practices and competitive events.

Strength and conditioning also has helped them identify what areas the athletes needed to work on.

Throughout the past year on the job, Bullard said she observed the processes and looked at what would enhance athletics.

Strong levels of fitness were lacking she said, so strength and conditioning came about to create a foundational plan for the students.

Another benefit to the program, Vivlamore Zion said, is team bonding off the field and court.

An hour or more a few days a week during the summer months will ideally lead to stronger connections and increased communication during games.

