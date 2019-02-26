Oswego School District To Begin Accepting Board Petitions March 1

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District will accept petitions for Board of Education members, beginning March 1.

The district will fill two three-year seats on the OCSD Board of Education during the May 21 election, which also is the 2019-2020 school budget vote date.

A candidate for the board must meet the following qualifications:

• Be at least 18 years of age

• Be able to read and write

• Be a citizen of the United States of America

• Be a qualified vote of the district

• Be a resident of the school district for at lest one year prior to the election

• Has not been removed from any school district office within the preceding year

• Does not reside with another board member of the same school board

• Is not a current employee of the school district

• Does not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office

No employee of the school district may be a member of the board, except as permitted by law.

Each BOE term is three years and is unpaid.

Petitions for nominating candidates for the OCSD BOE may be obtained from the district clerk/superintendent’s office, located within the Education Center at Leighton Elementary School, 1 Buccaneer Blvd.

That office is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily. All petitions must be signed by at least 100 qualified voters of the Oswego City School District and must state the name and address of the candidate.

Residential addresses of each signer must also be provided.

The petitions must be filed with the district clerk no later than 5 p.m. May 1.

