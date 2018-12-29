Oswego School District To Offer Mobile Messaging Service

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District will soon offer a text messaging service to alert primary guardians about important school information.

Jamie Sykut, district technology director, said primary guardians of students will receive a text message on their cellular phone from the district’s short-code number of 67587 on Jan. 11.

To opt-in to the service, recipients will just need to reply with “Y” or “Yes.”

Sykut said utilization of the SchoolMessenger system will more quickly alert families to various happenings throughout the district, including: key messages, school closings or delays, events and safety information, among others.

The optional service will be an addition to a handful of communication tools the district already uses, including: robo-calls, e-mail alerts, social media platforms, the district website and media releases.

“It’s just another way to improve communication with families,” Sykut said.

SchoolMessenger is compliant with the Student Privacy Pledge; information is safe and will not be given or sold to anyone.

Primary guardians can opt-out of the messaging service at any time by replying to a message with “Stop.”

While the SchoolMessenger does not charge for the service, mobile providers may charge primary guardians their standard messaging or data rate, as per mobile plans.

Sykut said any specific questions may be directed to the OCSD technology office at 315-341-2024.

