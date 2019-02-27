Oswego School District Welcomes Pre-Kindergarten Registration Applications

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District has announced that applications are now available for its universal pre-kindergarten program.

Designed for children who were born between Dec. 2, 2014 and Dec. 1, 2015, the UPK program seeks to meet the individual needs of children in the following areas: academics, language, and social/emotional/physical development.

All components will prepare the UPK students to successfully transition into kindergarten the following school year.

The program is offered at no cost, and children will be selected by a lottery system.

OCSD has anticipated having one full-day session at Frederick Leighton Elementary School and half-day sessions at the following buildings: Charles E. Riley, Fitzhugh Park, Frederick Leighton, Kingsford Park and Minetto. The program will run in conjunction with the regular school district calendar.

All UPK teachers and staff members will strive to create a warm and nurturing environment for all 4-year-old children in the program. There will be a maximum of 18 students in each half-day class, which will be taught by a certified teacher and teaching assistant.

The full-day program will have a maximum of 16 students, with a certified teacher and two teaching assistants.

The full-day program will run from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. daily, while morning programs will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon programs will operate between 12:45 and 3:15 p.m.

Transportation is offered both ways for full-day and partial transportation is offered for the half-day sessions.

Students need to be 4 years old to ride the bus.

An open house will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. March 27 at all OCSD elementary schools.

Children are welcome to accompany parents or guardians, but their attendance at the open house is not required. The opportunity will afford parents and guardians the opportunity to see the UPK classrooms and learn more about the program.

Applications are available at the central registration office within the education center, located at Leighton Elementary, 1 Buccaneer Blvd.

If interested families visit the office, the district kindly asks they utilize the school’s playground entrance.

For more information, parents and guardians may call the office at 315-341-2045.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...