Oswego Schools Celebrate Computer Science Education Week

OSWEGO – Several Oswego City School District schools recently celebrated Computer Science Education Week by offering a plethora of activities to introduce students to computer science.

Throughout the week, students were able to develop and/or enhance their own computer programming and coding skills, using a variety of programs, applications and challenges to advance their understanding of the ever-changing languages.

Charles E. Riley Elementary School library media specialist Molly Clark said age-appropriate activities were offered to students in grades kindergarten to six.

During a visit to CER’s library media center from fourth graders, students worked on coding their own hero, in which they utilized block coding to make their character move, fly over objects and add music, among other enhancements.

Both Clark and Minetto Elementary School library media specialist Kimberly LeRoy said the activities also aided students in their problem-solving skills, as all tasks required trial-and-error opportunities for the students to ace what was in front of them.

While block coding and circuit building were some of the student favorites during library media center time, several of the activities could be explored by students at home by visiting the website, www.code.org.

LeRoy said it is her hope to expand similar offerings in the school’s Makerspace, which allows students to create, explore and further problem-solve at various hands-on activity stations.

