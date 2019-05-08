Oswego Seniors To Pursue Music at Collegiate Level

OSWEGO – Several Oswego High School seniors are bringing their passion for music to the collegiate level, as three student musicians recently signed letters of intent.

During a brief letter-signing ceremony in the OHS boardroom, seniors Keegan Thompson, Thomas Wallace and Andrew Bornheimer officially committed to their respective colleges.

Thompson, a clarinetist, will pursue a music education degree at SUNY Potsdam. Wallace, a percussionist, is headed to Onondaga Community College where he too will pursue a degree in music education, while Bornheimer, a vocalist, will pursue musical theater at Nazareth.

The student musicians signed their commitment letters in front of an audience of family, teachers and administrators who wished them well on their collegiate pursuits.

