Oswego Speedway’s 63rd International Classic Week Wraps 2019 Season Friday through Sunday

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Speedway’s 2019 season will come to a close this Labor Day Weekend with the 63rd Budweiser International Classic Weekend featuring Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, 350 Supermodifieds, ISMA Supermodifieds, and more.

On Friday Classic Qualifying Night headlined by the 50-lap Dave London Memorial Sunoco New York Super Stock Series event will jumpstart the three-day show with time trials for the Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 350 Supers also on the card.

Saturday morning, the stars and cars of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will roll into town for the 4th Toyota Mod Classic 150 presented by McDonald’s.

The 150-lap Modified race will serve as a co-headliner alongside the Bud Light ISMA Supernationals for Winged Supermodifieds.

The jam-packed weekend will be capped off on Sunday with the richest and most historic Supermodified race in the country; the 63rd annual, $15,000 to win Budweiser Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds.

Prior to the 200-lap season finale on Sunday afternoon, the Pathfinder Bank SBS division will compete in its 75-lap Classic event presented by Bud Light while the new 350 Supermodified class will duel in a 35-lap Classic presented by Busch Beer.

Several ticket packages remain available for Classic Weekend.

To learn about options such as the three-day GA combo for $100, or the three-day pit pass priced at $135, call the Oswego Speedway office at (315)-342-0646.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com.

