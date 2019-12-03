Oswego Students Attend Senior High Area All-State

Several top vocalists and instrumentalists at Oswego High School were recently selected to participate in the Senior High Area All-State earlier this month at Rome Free Academy.

The following students were named to the band ensemble: Josh Chun (bassoon), Daniel Emmons (tenor saxophone), Nick DeSacia (euphonium) and Jason Zhang (tuba). Orchestra ensemble members included: Mike Ruotolo (percussion- snare drum), Kirsten Bell (violin), Ruhma Khawaja (violin), Sasha Loayza (violin), Sonja Anderson (violin), Elizabeth Bush (cello), Thomas May (cello) and Brennan Tynan (string bass).

Mixed chorus ensemble members included: Grace Hoffman (soprano1), Isabella Herrera (alto1), Morgan Samson (alto2), Jeremy Crisafulli (tenor1), Matt Oldenburg (bass1), Aidan Thompson (bass1), Matt Cuyler (bass2) and Brayden Hardter (bass2). Meanwhile, the following OHS students participated in the treble chorus: Hayley Bandla (soprano1), Audrey Hinman (soprano1), Abby McPherson (soprano1), Zeida Olson (soprano1), Alison Ketchum (soprano2) and Megan Albright (alto1).

