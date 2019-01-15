Oswego Students Perform In All-County Band

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District recently hosted the Oswego County Music Educators’ Association All-County Band Festival for both junior and senior high bands.

The 2019 festival brought talented OCSD students from seventh through 12th grade together with other top high school instrumentalists throughout Oswego County.

The following Oswego Middle School students performed in the Junior High ensemble: London Jones, Anna Cloonan, Sophie Nevue, Brandon Sobrino, Lucas Maniccia, Leon Lin and Anthony Jock.

Senior High Band ensemble performers included the following OHS students: Megan Albright, Joseph Alfieri, Jr., Randy Bills, Andrew Bornheimer, Nicholas Brown, Josh Chun, Airyona Croci, Nicholaus DeSacia, Jack Dodds, Daniel Emmons, Sasha Loayza, Elizabeth Martin, Justin Mull, Zeida Olson, Jonathan Plyer, Morgan Samson, Katherine Shene, Aidan Thompson, Keegan Thompson, Thomas Wallace, Jesse Young, Drew Youngman and Jason Zhang.

Both the junior and senior high bands performed challenging music selections, under the direction of guest conductors, during their Jan. 12 concerts, which were open to the public.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...