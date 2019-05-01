Oswego Students Receive Real-Life Interview Experiences

OSWEGO – Several Oswego High School seniors are better-prepared for future job interviews, thanks to the annual OHS Mock Interview Day.

Held in the school’s library, under the direction of social studies teacher Benjamin Richardson, Mock Interview Day brought over a dozen community partners to provide students with a full interview experience, including a question-and-answer portion, resume feedback and review of life skills and necessary etiquette.

Richardson said the whole process was designed to help students “get over the butterflies” about interviews.

The seniors were required to complete one mock interview.

Extra credit was offered for additional interviews completed with the following participating people/organizations: Oswego County Federal Credit Union, IBEW Local 43, Pathfinder Bank, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Oswego Health, Wellnow Urgent Care, Oswego County Human Resources office, SUNY Oswego Alumni Development office, Small Business Development Center, Oswego Police Department, Burritt Motors, military recruiters and Dan Rupert and Heidi Sweeney of the Oswego City School District.

Ahead of the event, the students also learned about the supply and demand of labor, local opportunities and necessary skills to successfully land a job after an interview.

Richardson said some of the most rewarding components of the day come even years after students participate, as he has received thank you cards from former students who remembered the impact of Mock Interview Day and how that experience assisted them in preparation for real, successful job interviews.

