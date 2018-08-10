Oswego Summer School Program ‘A Success’

OSWEGO – Several Oswego City School District students experienced increased knowledge, friendships and other successes during the recent six-week extended school year summer program at Leighton Elementary School.

Students in Tracy Warner’s class celebrated their achievements during recent culmination presentations centered on their “Animals of the Night” theme.

Students Alex Riley, Jodi Fragile, Meghan Irwin, Dakota Mylkes and Hayden Butler showcased their research, public speaking and collaborative skills during their individual PowerPoint presentations on raccoons, opossums, wolves, owls and bats.

Mylkes could barely contain his enthusiasm with each wolf fact per slide and Butler was thrilled to share with attendees that raccoons use their fingers to catch food.

Elated with each student’s progress, Warner beamed with pride as she explained how hard each of her students worked during the summer program.

Parents, guardians and other special guests were also invited to browse their child’s progress binders full of reading, writing and math work.

Copies were made available for parents to take home.

Students were also presented with awards for areas in which they exceeded expectations.

Riley was honored for his writing abilities, while Irwin was awarded for kindness and Fragile was recognized for being a math whiz.

Butler happily accepted his certificate for perseverance, while Mylkes was stoked to receive an award for reading progress.

Both Irwin and Mylkes also received perfect attendance honors before light refreshments were served to all.

