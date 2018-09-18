Oswego Town VFD Barbeque, Open House Set

OSWEGO TOWN – The Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Fall Chicken Barbeque on October 7 from noon until sold out.

Also, the department will hold its annual open house on October 11 at 6 p.m. at the Fire Station, 640 County Route 20, Oswego.

Scheduled are representatives from Oswego County 911, demonstrating how to call in case of an emergency.

The Oswego County Sherriff’s Department will have its Safe Child program and create IDs for children.

We are expecting a visit from LifeNet, a helicopter medical transport; landing between 6:45 and 7 p.m., and Menter Ambulance Service.

Pedal karts, on a serpentine coned road course, will be set up for children and adults to test their driving skills, weather permitting.

Seasonal snacks will be provided and Sparky the Firehouse Dog may be in attendance!

Come out and view the improvements to the Fire Station, check out the emergency equipment and meet your first responders, Oswego Town Volunteer Firefighters.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...