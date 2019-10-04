Oswego Town VFD Open House, BBQ Set

OSWEGO TOWN – The Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Fall Chicken Barbeque on Sunday, October 6.

It will take place from noon until sold out, at the Fire Station, 640 County Route 7.

Dinner includes, half chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, salad, roll and pie.

Also, the department will hold an open house on Thursday, October 10, 6 to 8 p.m. at the fire station.

The Oswego County Sherriff’s Department will have its Safe Child program and create IDs for children.

We are hopeful for a visit from Life Net, a helicopter medical transport; landing at the station; and Menter Ambulance Service as well as Oswego Town’s emergency Vehicles for inspection.

There will be child safety seat checks.

Pedal karts on a serpentine coned road course, will be set up for children and adults to test their driving skills, weather permitting.

Seasonal snacks will be provided and Sparky the Fire House Dog will be in attendance.

Come out and view the improvements to the fire station, check out the emergency equipment and meet your first responders, Oswego Town volunteer firefighters.

