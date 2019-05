OSWEGO TOWN – The Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Spring Chicken Barbeque on Sunday, May 4, from noon until sold-out.

Dinner includes a half chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, chef’s salad and a roll and an assortment of homemade pies for dessert.

Take-out only.

All dinners are $10.

Come out and support your volunteer fire department.

