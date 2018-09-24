Oswego Tree Lighting Event will be Illuminated in Ice Sculptures

OSWEGO – Oswego’s Civic Plaza will be glowing with ice sculptures at this year’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 1.

Individuals and businesses can have an ice sculpture created by the Ice Farm, an East Syracuse-based company that creates hand-carved ice sculptures for special events and festivals.

Those interested in having a business logo or other design sculpted in ice for the Dec. 1 event are asked to contact Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, phone 315-349-3451 or e-mail [email protected],com.

