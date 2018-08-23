Oswego Welcomes 22 New Teachers

OSWEGO – Within the Oswego City School District, the vision is to ensure everyone is fully prepared and life ready, including the new staff members recently welcomed on staff.

Twenty-two teachers, who have been placed in buildings throughout the district, attended an orientation day to learn key tools to help them navigate through their first year as an OCSD employee.

Carrie Plasse, OCSD executive director of elementary education and accountability, said the crash course taught the group all about personnel, purchasing, special education and student services.

At a later date, the group will reconvene for one day to review necessary technology components they may need throughout the 2018-19 school year.

Each new teacher has also been paired with a veteran OCSD teacher through the district’s 1:1 mentor program.

Plasse, who oversees the program, said the mentorships will allow the new teachers to lean on their mentors for support, guidance, observations and any help needed to become successful throughout their first year.

New teachers include: Shannon Wells, Robert Inzalaco, Cheryl Wilson, Abby Bukowski, Frederick Donabella, Andrea Orioli (counselor), Marlena Shortslef, Justin Tossas, Sanja Schneider, Stephanie Kaiser, Jessica Slight, Shannon Kane, Heidi Williams, Katherine Robinson, Rachel Little, Alexander Goewey, Aaron Lee, Kristina Taylor, Sarah Hard, Amelia Ray, Shawn Nagel and Megan Cullen.

Program mentors include: Stacy Dawson, Tami Palmitesso, Jen Heagerty, Kate McCrobie, Molly Clark, Brian Parrotte, Rachel Baker, Kristy Bletch, MaryKate Vashaw, Katie O’Leary, Josh Lerch, Nicole Freebern, Tricia Caroccio, Kelly Waite, Hope Mazuroski, Kathy Manion, Patrick Bond, Erin Platten, Debra Kasmer, Sarah Williams, Jennifer Smith and Matthew Bock.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

