Oswego Yacht Club Try Sailing Open House Set

OSWEGO – Oswego Yacht Club will host its first “Try Sailing” open house March 1, from 1-3 p.m.

This inaugural event is the club’s latest effort in facilitating the public’s increased access to the Oswego waterfront and beautiful Lake Ontario.

Try Sailing attendees will be introduced to the various activities held by Oswego Yacht Club and the many sailing opportunities promoted by this all-volunteer club.

They will be added to the club’s Try Sailing mailing list and notified of future Try Sailing events as well.

In addition, participants will be encouraged to attend a second open house April 18, from 1-3 p.m. that will include a meet and greet with local sailors and a brief basic sailing terms review.

Finally, Try Sailing attendees will be invited to attend “Try Sailing Tuesdays” in June.

Prior to each Tuesday in June, attendees will be able to sign up to go for a sail on a club member’s boat.

Weather permitting, club members will take these guests sailing around Oswego Harbor and Lake Ontario.

Each of these events is free for participants, and the public is encouraged to take part.

To be placed on the Try Sailing announcements/reminder email list or for further information, email [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...