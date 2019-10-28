Oswego YMCA Looking for Older Than 40 Basketball Recreational Players.

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego YMCA will host “Over the Hill” recreational basketball on Fridays 6-8pm beginning November 1.

The purpose of the group is to provide a place for men, older than 40 and not able to play in a league, a chance to play half court recreational basketball.

This will provide players with an enjoyable, non-competitive aerobic exercise opportunity.

The rules will be the same as in the Senior Empire State Games.

This is open to all and players do not need to be a member of the YMCA to play and there is a minimal drop in fee to participate upon entry.

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

With more than 1,600 members, one in nine people living in the Oswego community visit the Oswego YMCA.

The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St.

For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.

