Oswego YMCA Offers Adult Recess

OSWEGO – Most adults remember recess as the best part of their school day.

Unlike the negative feeling people may often connect with exercise, recess captures the idea of fun, stress relief and exuberance with physical activity.

Recognizing that being grown up is hard, the Oswego YMCA is kicking off its fun Adult Recess series on January 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Y.

Designated Friday eves will feature fun and friendly competition as the Y offers a throwback to childhood games.

This month will spin off of the Y’s recent successful dodgeball tournament which included 13 teams.

“Recess is a great way to hook the non-athletes among us,” said Trish Levine, Health and Wellness Director at the Oswego YMCA. “During recess as a kid, even if you weren’t an athlete, you went out and ran around.”

That is the idea behind the Adult Recess Friday night fun.

People are forgetting how to play and are less engaged and less active than ever.

And, with obesity rates growing, the Y wants to offer a healthful, fun alternative for adults to get together on a Friday eve.

Adult Recess dodgeball will take place January 10 at 6 p.m. and requires a minimum of 6 per team.

Teams or individuals may call the Y at 315-342-6082 to register.

There is a minimal fee to participate.

Equipment will be provided.

The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego.

For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.

