Center For Wound Healing At Oswego Health Offers Improved Healing ?For Chronic Wounds Through Advanced Modalities

OSWEGO – The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, is helping raise awareness of people at risk for chronic wounds and the advanced treatments offered.

The incidence of chronic wounds is rising due to our aging population and increasing rates of diseases. A person with a wound has an average of three to four chronic conditions like diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease, and COPD. Wounds, sores, or ulcers can be the result of these health problems. After a non-healing or chronic wound is identified, a plan for healing can be created with a wound care team. The Center for Wound Healing offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50 percent of people die within five years of amputation.

To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, The Center for Wound Healing, in partnership with Healogics, offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment.

These treatments are the result of a team approach between the Center’s physicians, nurses, and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional treatment methods may benefit from a visit to The Center for Wound Healing. No referral necessary. To schedule an appointment, please call 315-326-3780 or visit www.oswegohealth.org.

About Healogics, Inc. ?Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 350,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...