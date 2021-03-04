OSWEGO – Continuing education and training is a priority when it comes to providing excellent patient care for the Women’s Services department at Oswego Health.

Even during a pandemic, six nurses made it a priority to complete intense training, which involved hours of education and a final exam, to elevate their clinical practice through the National Certification Corporation. The training focused on improving patient outcomes through the validation of specialty knowledge.

“In addition to their daily responsibilities here at Oswego Health, we could not be prouder of the Women’s Services team to persevere and earn these accolades,” said Valerie Favata, Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer. “These certifications demonstrate their commitment to patient care and improved outcomes.”

Among those earning national certification in Lactation Consulting include, Amy Ilardi, RN-C, and Nychole Utter, RN-C.

Michelle Rockwood, RN-C, Dawn Costello, RN-C, and Kimberly Spurling, RN-C became certified in Inpatient Obstetrics. And Jessica Leaf, RN-C became certified in Electronic Fetal Monitoring.

