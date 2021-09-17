OSWEGO – Oswego Health, the largest nonprofit healthcare system in Oswego County, is one step closer to its fundraising goal thanks to a $100,000 donation from M&T Bank.

The gift is one of the largest corporate donations to the Campaign for Oswego Health, and will support the newly opened Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness.

According to Oswego Health President & CEO Michael Harlovic, the gift is both generous and humbling.

“We are extremely grateful to M&T Bank for their support of our campaign and overall commitment to Oswego. Patient-centered care is the core of our mission at Oswego Health. Whether that means recruiting top medical professionals to meet the healthcare needs of our community, or purchasing state-of-the-art technology, we are making these investments, thanks to generous donors such as M&T Bank, to ensure the highest level of quality healthcare needed is provided right at home in Oswego County.”

“M&T is pleased to be partnering with a leading health system like Oswego Health to provide these critically needed services in Oswego County,” said M&T Bank Community Relations Officer Alissa Viti. “This new facility will play a vital role in the local community and have a significant positive impact on individuals and families throughout the area for many years to come.”

The new 42,000 square foot facility will provide an environment of healing and is like no other behavioral health facility in the area, with 32 inpatient beds, outdoor spaces, comfortable interior areas, and a kitchen area. In addition, to assist those that utilize these services become healthier overall, primary care services will be available onsite.

Over the last 25 years, M&T has invested more than $30 million to support thousands of charitable organizations in the region, and just this past year, its employees reported volunteering 9,000 hours at 150 local organizations.

The bank—which recently opened a new regional headquarters in downtown Syracuse—has 45 offices and employs nearly 450 people in its Central New York region, covering Onondaga, Cayuga, Oswego, Madison, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Seneca Counties.

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

