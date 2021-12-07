OSWEGO – “Every 73 seconds, someone in America is sexually assaulted.” An alarming statistic provided by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network that motivated two Oswego Health Registered Nurses to seek additional training to be able to assist their community.

On a typical shift, you’d find Rachel Herrmann, BSN, RN, and Chrissy Smith, BSN RN, both delivering babies in the Maternity Department at Oswego Hospital, until recently when they both decided to pursue adult/adolescent Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) training through St. Peter’s Health Partners.

Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) are registered nurses who have completed specialized education and clinical preparation in the medical forensic care of a patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse.

The first SANE programs began in the mid-1970s in response to inadequate or unprofessional treatment received by sexual assault victims who sought medical treatment and forensic evidence collection exams. There are SANE programs nationwide and locally in Oswego County, SANE nurses work with SAF (Services to Aid Families) through Operation Oswego County, who provide rape advocates and assistance for assault victims.

“I am beyond proud of Rachel and Chrissy for stepping up and wanting to receive this critically necessary training to help anyone facing such a traumatic time in their lives,” shared Jessica Leaf, RN, Director of Women’s Services.

If a person or someone they know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, or stalking, call the SAF Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600.



