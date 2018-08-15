Oswego’s Dog Park is ‘Paws-a-tively’ Tobacco Free

OSWEGO – The Mitchell Street Dog Park in the city of Oswego announces a new policy to promote the health of all beings who use the new city dog park ?a tobacco free policy.

The occasion has been marked by hanging “Paws-a-tively” tobacco free signs at the Dog Park.

Mayor Billy Barlow is assisting Tobacco Free Network of CNY in demonstrating the importance of tobacco free outdoors.

“I’m proud to partner with Tobacco Free Network of CNY as we make the new city of Oswego Dog Park a tobacco free area. Establishing the dog park as a tobacco free parks allows our children and pets to enjoy the park safely, minimizes the amount of litter and improves the aesthetics and appeal of our park,” the mayor said.

TFN Community Specialist, Melissa Brangan also reminds community members, “Tobacco products are hazardous to children, animals, and the environment: dogs who ingest discarded cigarette butts or liquid nicotine pouches are at risk for toxic poisoning, choking, or burning themselves.”

Oswego city parks are kept safe and clean by preventing tobacco use at outdoor areas in collaboration with TFN, which has provided the city with tobacco free dog park signs.

The policy affects all outdoor areas of the park, including parking lots.

Tobacco users are welcome in the parks and can opt to either abstain, leave the grounds to smoke, or use nicotine replacement therapies (gum, lozenges) while they’re at the park.

Policies such as this preserve the right to clean air.

While there is no legal right to smoke, the public does have a legal right to clean air.

There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke.

Further; tobacco products;

? become litter on the grounds diminishing the beauty of the city

? pose negative health effects to animals.

? second hand smoke causes respiratory problems including allergies, nasal and lung cancer can occur in dogs.

About 50,000 – 60,000 nonsmokers die every year in the US because of secondhand tobacco smoke.

Tobacco users who want to quit can access many free services available through the New York State Smokers Quitline – 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487)

For more info Tobacco Free Policy/Signage call Brangan at 315-343-2344 ext 21 or [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

