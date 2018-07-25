Oswego’s Paddlefest Returns For Its Fifth Year

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum on West First Street Pier in Oswego will present Oswego Paddlefest as part of its ongoing bicentennial celebration of the New York State Canal System.

The fifth annual event is scheduled for August 18 and encourages paddlers to enjoy and appreciate the unique beauty of the historic Oswego River and Canal by “locking through” four canal locks.

There will be two launch points again for this year’s event.

The long course is approximately 13 miles and launches from Indian Point Park on NYS Route 481 in Fulton at 8:30 a.m.

It is geared for experienced paddlers.

The short course is approximately 5.5 miles and launches from Minetto Town Park on NYS Route 48 at 8 a.m.

The full paddle trip can be up to six hours or more and paddlers are asked to arrive at their preferred site 30 minutes ahead of launch time.

Both courses will end at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s boating center in Oswego.

Kayakers, canoeists, and stand-up paddle boarders are all welcome to participate.

Minors aged 4 to 13 years of age must be the passenger of an adult.

For everyone’s safety, this event is recommended for ages 14 and older.

Life jackets and whistles are required for all participants as mandated by New York State Law.

Paddle boarders are also required to use their board leash.

Pets are not allowed.

Early bird registration has begun and continues through August 4.

Regular registration begins on August 5 and ends on August 11.

Due to the volume of interest in this event, there is a limit of 600 participants.

Registration covers event entry only.

Breakfast foods will be available for purchase at one or more of the starting points.

Following the event, food will also be available for purchase across from Gibby’s Irish Pub on West Second Street or other downtown restaurants.

Go to http://buytickets.at/hleewhitemaritimemuseumatoswego/179462 to register for Oswego Paddlefest.

For more information about the event, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hlwmm or visit www.hlwmm.org.

Oswego Expeditions will offer a family-friendly version of Paddlefest through a grant from the National Erie Canalway Heritage Corridor.

That event begins at 3:30 p.m. at Lock 8 in Oswego on August 18.

Admission is $10 for adult family members, and free for kids ages 4 to 13 years of age.

Space is limited.

Contact Oswego Expeditions at 315-561-0223 or [email protected]

For more visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).

