Our Family to Yours Cafe Celebrates Anniversary

PHOENIX – Morning is coming earlier again, but it’s still dark as the Thomas family readies its restaurant for the breakfast crowd.

Bill gets the grill ready while wife Fran makes sure the tables are clean and set.

Their daughter, Tabetha, who will float between waiting tables and cooking as the place gets busy, is stocking the front fridge with drinks.

Our Family to Yours Cafe in the 3 Rivers Plaza in Phoenix truly lives up to the name.

On busy weekends, you can even find grandchildren washing dishes in the back, while out front families crowd around tables, tucking in to traditional American breakfast plates.

With very little fanfare, Our Family opened at the end of February 2019.

As its first anniversary nears, they’ve grown a decent crowd, mostly by word of mouth.

Starting as a breakfast spot, in December it added a weekday lunch menu with several basic lunch entrees – think burgers, hotdogs, sides, chili and soup.

“It’s the best coleslaw I ever had,” said recent visitor Ahdan Win from Fulton. “I definitely recommend (the restaurant) to anyone.”

“We ask visitors to tell their friends about us,” said Bill. “The lunches are simple, but satisfying. We try to earn repeat business. Our motto, which appears on all out social media posts, is Good Food at Fair Prices.”

Our Family to Yours Cafe is located at 219 County Route 57 in Phoenix.

Weekdays, it serves breakfast from 5:30 until 11:30 a.m. and then lunch until 2 p.m.

On weekends, breakfast only is served from opening until 1 p.m.

Its number is 315-934-4546. It has a page on Facebook with photos and their menu.

