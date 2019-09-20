Outdoor Service, Picnic Set at United Baptist Church of Scriba

SCRIBA – The United Baptist Church of Scriba will have its morning service outdoors in the pavilion behind the church building on Sept. 29, at 10 a.m.

Everyone is invited to worship with us.

Our Praise Band and the group Lost & Found, will be leading the singing.

Pastor Colon Wright will be giving the morning message so prepare to be blessed.

Dress is very casual.

The church will be providing tableware, drinks and hotdogs after the service.

Feel free to bring a dish to pass or just come and join us for a potluck picnic lunch.

There will be plenty of food for all.

We will also have fun outside activities following the picnic luncheon.

The church is located at 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego (next to Dahl’s Diner).

Check out our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ScribaBaptistChurch/, and message us there if have any questions.

If it would rain that day, we’ll be holding the service and meal inside the church.

We would love to see you there.

