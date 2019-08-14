Paddlers Will Journey Down the Oswego River Aug. 17

OSWEGO COUNTY – Paddlers can experience a unique journey down the Oswego River Canal at the seventh annual Oswego Paddlefest Aug. 17.

Hosted by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, the event gives kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddle boarders a chance to lock through four canal locks on the beautiful Oswego River Canal.

Again this year, paddlers can launch from Fulton or Minetto and end at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum boating center near Wright’s Landing in Oswego.

The registration fee includes shuttle service from the Oswego Wright’s Landing area from 7 to 11 a.m. to transport paddlers to both launch sites.

The long course, geared for experienced paddlers, is approximately 13 miles and launches from Indian Point Park on NYS Route 481 in Fulton.

Paddlers will launch for the long course between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17.

The short course is approximately 5.5 miles.

Paddlers will launch from Minetto Riverview Park on NYS Route 48 between 8 and 9 a.m.

The full paddle trip can be up to six hours.

Paddlers are asked to arrive at their preferred site 30 minutes ahead of launch time.

Minors aged 4 to 11 must be the passenger of an adult.

For everyone’s safety, this event is recommended for ages 12 and older.

Life jackets and whistles are required.

Paddle boarders are welcome, but a leash is mandatory.

Pets are not allowed at this event.

Registration is now $35.

Registration includes a shuttle service to both launch sites from Oswego.

Paddlers may register on-site the morning of the event using cash or check only.

There is a limit of 600 paddlers.

A pre-check-in event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at the Maritime Museum, 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego.

The first 100 people to check in Friday will receive a goody bag.

To register for Paddlefest online go to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hleewhitemaritimemuseumatoswego/278476/.

For more information about the event, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hlwmm or www.hlwmm.org.

Paddlefest qualifies for the Erie Canalway Challenge.

For information on how to participate by logging miles along the canal, go to www.canalwaychallenge.org.

Paddlefest is sponsored by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the cities of Fulton and Oswego, town of Minetto, Port of Oswego Authority, Oswego Expeditions, NYS Canal Corporation and Camillus Kayak Shop.

For area accommodations and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...