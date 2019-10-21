Page Transportation Plans Hiring Event in Fulton

OSWEGO COUNTY – Come to a hiring event with Page Transportation, Inc. at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Oswego County Workforce NY, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Page Transportation, Inc., a local trucking employer, is looking for CDL-A drivers to fill several positions at its Oswego location.

No previous work driving experience is required; however, applicants must have a valid CDL-A license with a clean history and up-to-date medical card.

Training is provided.

Prospective employees are subject to pre-employment drug screening.

“Page is a family-owned and -operated company with a lot of diversity in the transportation industry and the bulk handling of materials,” said North Regional Manager Brad Stevens. “We take care of everything from the transportation to the warehousing needs of our respective customers.”

He added, “We believe in hiring local talent and offering training and support. Class A drivers work on site at Novelis, are home every day, and receive performance-based pay. Benefits include health insurance after 60 days, 401k plans to qualified employees and paid holidays and vacation time.”

All driver positions are full-time with four 12-hour shifts per week.

The wage rate is $18.75 per hour during the probationary period, the first 60 days, then increases to $19.25 per hour.

Overtime is paid at time-and-a-half.

To apply or sign up for the event, contact Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000.

Applicants may also send their resumes to Brad Stevens at [email protected] before the event.

