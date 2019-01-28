Paintings To Convey ‘Sense of Place’

SYRACUSE — Central New York artist Patty Mabie Rich will display her paintings Feb. 7 to March 13 in a free exhibition titled “A Sense of Place” in the gallery at SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse campus.

A free public reception for the artist will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, at the campus, 2 Clinton Square.

Whether at local parks in Central New York such as Green Lakes or the Erie Canal, or in her travels to Maine, Florida, California and points in between, Rich said she loves to capture the outdoor experience in her paintings.

“I have to admit, though, that I’m a fair weather plein air painter. No snow scenes for me!” she said.

Working in oils or pastels, her impressionist style brings the essence of her subjects to life.

“I love using the beautiful colors of my paints to capture a sense of the uniqueness of a place,” she said.

Rich has studied with many artists over the years.

Her influences include Edward Hopper, Paul Cezanne, J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet, as well as contemporary artists such as C.W. Mundy, Marla Baggetta, Liz Haywood-Sullivan and Scott Christensen.

Her work has shown at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, the Tech Garden, SUNY Upstate Library, the Everson Museum and other local venues.

Hours for the gallery in the main office of SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse campus are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Evening and weekend hours are variable; call 315-399-4100 for information.

