; Pair Charged In Connection to Central Square Shooting

CENTRAL SQUARE – On Monday, December 10, State Police arrested Anardy Quinones, 34, and Jose M. Castro, 40, both from Syracuse, for Robbery 1st degree, a class “B” felony.

Both suspects were arraigned in the village of Central Square Court.

Quinones was remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $50,000 cash/ $100,000 bond.

Castro was remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail.

The investigation is continuing.

BACKGROUND

On Monday, November 26, 2018, State Police responded to 3247 Fulton Avenue for a report of a male shot inside the residence.

The investigation revealed, at approximately 8:19 p.m., two males broke into the apartment and began to assault the 25-year-old male resident.

The male victim was attempting to leave the residence when he was shot in the neck by one of the male suspects.

One of the suspects went through the victim’s apartment and took property including cash.

Both were last seen running from the victim’s residence in an unknown direction.

