Pair Facing Several Drug Charges

OSWEGO – On Thursday, August 23, at approximately 7:45 p.m., investigators with the Oswego County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit, executed a narcotics related search warrant at 196 Gardenier Road in the town of Oswego.

As a result of the search warrant execution, approximately 14.5 grams of crack cocaine and 9 Suboxone strips were seized, police said.

The crack cocaine has an estimated street value of approximately $1,450.

The Suboxone has an estimated street value of $180.

It is alleged that the crack cocaine was possessed with the intent to sell.

Michael A. Prunner, 47, and Julietta R. Prunner, 46, of 196 Gardenier Road, were arrested and charged with one count each of the following:

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, intent to sell – Class B Felony

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree – Class C Felony

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Both were arraigned in Oswego Town Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

Michael Prunner’s bail was set at $5,000 cash / $10,000 bond.

Julietta Prunner’s bail was set at $1,000 cash / $2,000 bond.

The Oswego County Drug Task Force is comprised of members from the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, NYS University Police at Oswego, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and Oswego City Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other illegal drug activity is urged to contact investigators at 315-349-8222 or email [email protected]

All information will remain anonymous.

