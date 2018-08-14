Parents, Kids Invited to Try Family-Friendly Version of Paddlefest
Written by Contributor, Aug 14, 2018, 0 Comments
OSWEGO – Oswego Expeditions will sponsor a “family-friendly” version of Paddlefest beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.
Paddlers will travel with guide Jennifer Mays through Lock 8 and into Oswego Harbor, ending at the Maritime Museum boating center on the West First Street pier.
The event is made possible by a grant from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
Registration is $10 per adult family member.
Children ages four to 13 are free.
Space is limited.
Contact Oswego Expeditions at 315-561-0223 or e-mail [email protected]