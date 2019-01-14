Part-Time Students Recognized at SUNY Canton

CANTON, NY — SUNY Canton recognizes more than 200 part-time students for academic success during the Fall 2018 semester.

The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work.

It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college.

A complete listing of all academic honors will be posted on www.canton.edu.

Among the students to receive Part-Time Honors were:

Amanda E. Cesta, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing Major from Central Square

Rebecca L. Bevacqua, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing Major from Fulton

Krystal L. Ziegler, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing Major from Mexico

For more information, visit www.canton.edu.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...