Part-Time Students Recognized at SUNY Canton

CANTON, NY — SUNY Canton recognizes more than 200 part-time students for academic success during the Fall 2018 semester.
The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work.
It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college.
Among the students to receive Part-Time Honors were:
Amanda E. Cesta, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing Major from Central Square
Rebecca L. Bevacqua, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing Major from Fulton
Krystal L. Ziegler, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing Major from Mexico
