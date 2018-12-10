CAMDEN, NY – Pasquale G. Benedetto, 86, of Amboy, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, NY, where he had been a resident since August.

Born on January 15, 1932, in Bayonne, NJ, son of Michael and Angelina Cortese Benedetto, Pasquale (“Pat”) left school at an early age to work odd jobs to help support his family before entering the United States Army where he served in Korea from 1951-54.

After an honorable discharge, he married the former Beverly Zanisnik on March 31, 1955, in Bayonne, NJ.

Pat became self-employed as a businessman.

He owned and operated several service stations, a trucking company and a motorcycle repair shop before moving to the Amboy area in 1974 where he continued to be self-employed, working mostly in the construction field.

While Pat took great pride in never punching a clock, he always impressed the importance of education to his children.

A self-taught welder, mechanic and heavy equipment operator, he had the uncanny ability to repair anything.

Pat understood the value of hard work and would often toil night and day to get things done but never hesitate to stop working at the drop of a hat to help his kids or lend a hand to someone in need.

Pasquale is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Beverly Benedetto; a daughter, Linda Milam Brown of Florida; six sons, Michael, Amboy, NY, Pasquale Jr., Sedona, Ariz., Jeffrey (Debbie), Williamstown, NY, Douglas (Joan), Cleveland, NY, Thomas (Patty), Amboy, NY, and Keith Benedetto, Fruita, Colo.; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his loving sister, Madeline Brzoska of New Jersey; brothers, Eugene, Frank, Vic all of New Jersey and Anthony Benedetto of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by one sister and two brothers, Mary, Joseph Sr. and Nick Benedetto.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Amboy Fire Department.

You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...