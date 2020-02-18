Past FBB Leaders Share Their Experiences

FULTON – As Fulton Block Builders continues preparing for 2020, a lot of neighborhoods are expressing interest in participating.

FBB Ambassadors, who help the neighborhood blocks submit strong applications and achieve their goals, are hearing that, despite the enthusiasm, there is hesitancy by people to step up as a block leader.

To help better understand the leader position, Linda Eagan, FBB director, asked past block leaders to describe their experience in the role.

“Being a block leader takes some time and effort, but the reward is well worth it. On top of getting funds to help your own project, you get to know your neighbors and make them aware of an opportunity to spruce up their home. This in turn helps our city become a better place to live. Working as a group on a project that helps others, exemplifies the goodwill the people in our city have to offer. I personally enjoyed this effort and felt welcomed to be a part of it,” – Cathy

“I was happy and proud to be a FBB leader. I think it is a great program. We, my husband and I, have lived here for 40 years and know our neighbors, but over time many new neighbors have moved in. Block Builders helped us get to know and work with them, building a stronger neighborhood and community,” –Deb

“As a block leader, the experience has been incredible in the sense of really getting to know the neighbors in my area. People are saying hi and pitching in to help others. This would not be possible without the FBB program. As the block leader, you are organizing, taking pictures, checking with neighbors to see if they have their paperwork filled out correctly, crossing your Ts and dotting your Is. At first this may seem like a lot of work. It is. However, the end result is watching the neighborhood come together, making it a better place to live. People are invested into their neighborhood now. That is the reward of our position as a block leader. – Harry

“Little did I know what I was getting into. Rounding up 10 neighbors to participate in the program was like herding cats. I went from door to door to promote the idea. Luckily most answered the first time. Many neighbors were skeptical at first. They thought there was a catch and didn’t believe there was truly that good of a reimbursement without negative consequences. After repeated distribution of materials, a couple neighbors agreed. They helped get more neighbors to participate and eventually the whole block was on board. Getting everyone together was a challenge, but it provided an opportunity for people to give their input to write the required narrative. Projects were completed during the summer and checks were distributed in a timely basis. Neighbors definitely got a chance to interact and get to know each other better. FBB is a first-class operation. I’m proud to be a part of such a grassroots initiative for residents to take back Fulton and make such noticeable improvements and beatifications,” –Steve

“Yes, it is work,” Eagan agreed. “But like so many other aspects of the FBB program, the rewards are greater than the effort. FBB Volunteers are there to help block leaders along the way. You are not alone! Some leaders share the work with another neighbor. That way, if you leave for vacation someone else is available to field questions. Don’t be afraid to be a block leader, especially if that means your block won’t participate. Step up. Like the former block leaders have said, you will be richly rewarded!”

FBB Key Dates for 2020:

• Pre-qualification forms due by March 6

• Final applications due by April 15

• $75,000 fundraising goal must be met by April 30

• Awards announced May 1

• Kick off dinner for sponsors and awardees May 20

• Improvement projects must be completed by October 31

For more information about Fulton Block Builders, visit https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...