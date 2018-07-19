Pathfinder Bank Sponsors Oswego Health Foundation’s 5K Run For Your Health Event

OSWEGO – Serving as a sprint sponsorship for Oswego Health Foundation’s upcoming 5K Run For Your Health event on August 11 is Pathfinder Bank.

The 3.1-mile race starts at 8:30 a.m. and is being held on the campus of Seneca Hill, located between Fulton and Oswego, off County Route 57 on Route 45A.

A kids’ one-mile fun run starts at 8 a.m.

“We are grateful to Pathfinder Bank for their willingness to assist in bringing this event to the community,” said Oswego Health Foundation’s Development Manager for Special Events Michele Hourigan. “This race not only promotes good health in our community, but also will support programs Oswego Health is undertaking to ensure the community has excellent local healthcare services.”

To help community members prepare for the race, which supports Oswego Health initiatives, a free training program is offered three days each week.

Interested participants can attend as many sessions as they wish, which are held at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and also at 8 a.m. Saturdays.

All sessions begin at Oswego Hospital’s main lobby, 110 W. Sixth St., Oswego.

The program includes running instruction, stretching and running sessions and is open to runners and walkers of all abilities, who have registered for the event.

Providing the training are certified personal trainers Sarah Hoefer, owner of Rah Fitness, and locally-known runners Ron Nelson with the help of Stacey Morse.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female 5K finishers, plus the top three male and female finishers in each age group.

Those interested in entering as a business or organization, should call Hourigan at 315-326-3788.

To register for the race visit: oswegohealth.org/5K.

