Patricia A. Hyde, 60

OSWEGO, NY – Patricia A. Hyde, 60, of Scriba, died Friday July 27, 2018, in the Oswego hospital, after a long illness.

Mrs. Hyde was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Robert and Rita (Guernsey) Burns.

Mrs. Hyde worked as a computer systems manager for the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant for 10 years.

She was inducted into the Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame, she help implement the Oswego Youth Softball Program.

Mrs. Hyde was predeceased by her husband, Rae Hyde Jr., in 2000.

She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Crystal Hyde and Bobbi Rae Hyde, both of Oswego; her three grandchildren, Liam Hill, Raelyn Hill and Riley Hyde; and great-grandson, Christopher Gonzalez all of Oswego.

Mrs. Hyde is also survived by her siblings, Tom (Laurie) Burns of Minetto, Paul Burns of Oswego and Tammie (Dana) Hollister of Oswego; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

