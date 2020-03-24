OSWEGO – Patricia A. Loomis, 80, of Oswego passed on March 22, 2020.

Born and raised in Fulton, she was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Minnie (Weiss) Carlin.

Patricia graduated from Fulton High School. She was a secretary for Bishop Cunningham Catholic High School and retired in 1982. Patricia was an avid bowler at the DA Lodge. She also loved to craft, sew, crochet and knit.

Patricia is survived by her loving children, Michael (Margaret “Kim”) Duplessis, Michele (Jamie) Torbitt, Mark (Christine) Duplessis, all of Oswego; her grandchildren, Jordan Torbitt, Alexandra (Craig) Fitzpatrick, Matthew Duplessis, Shane Duplessis, Sara Duplessis; great grandchildren, Mayson & Quinn and nieces, Lorrie Duplessis, Lynda Thurlow

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Robert G. Loomis who passed in 2004 and her sister, Barbara Blake of Fulton.

Services are being planned and will be held at a later date. Nelson Funeral Home has care of her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Manor at Seneca Hill in memory of Patricia Loomis. 20 Manor Drive, Oswego, NY 13126.

