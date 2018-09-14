Patricia (Murtagh) Beattie, 62

PHOENIX, NY – On Thursday September 13, 2018, Patricia (“Patty”) Beattie, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 62, from lung cancer.

Patty, daughter of John and Nora Murtagh, will be forever remembered by her husband of 40 years, Carl, and their children, Jack (Laura), Matt, and Kristin (Tom), and by her brothers and sisters, Mary, Kathy, Jack, Jim (Lanette), Bill (Sherry), and Mike, and by her grandchildren Ava, Logan, and Lucy.

“Aunt Patty” will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

A Registered Nurse for more than 35 years, Patty treated her patients, friends, and family with compassion and generosity.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 22 from 2-5 p.m. at RFH’s Hideaway, 1058 County Route 57 Phoenix.

Memorial donations in memory of Patty may be made to Hospice Foundation of Central New York (http://www.hospicecny.org/make-a-gift).

Arrangements by Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Homes, Inc., Phoenix, NY.

