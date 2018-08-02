Paul A. Baldwin, 85

OSWEGO, NY – Paul A. Baldwin, 85, of Oswego, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Volney and lived all his life in the Fulton and Volney area.

Mr. Baldwin was employed by Sealright, Fulton Tool, Esso Gas Station and Alcan over the years.

He joined the United States Coast Guard from 1952-1956.

Mr. Baldwin was stationed at the lighthouse in Oswego where he was an engineman.

He was a charter boat captain on the Elaine L. Charter.

Mr. Baldwin was predeceased by his two brothers, David and Guy Baldwin; sister, Karen Petrie; and his parents, Amos and Nettie Baldwin.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 65 years, Elaine LaBeef Baldwin; two daughters, Debbie (Scott) Kennedy and Kim (Roger Lagodich) Baldwin all of Fulton; son, Paul E. Baldwin of Florida; sister, Carolyn Owen of Oswego; four grandchildren, Joshua Wallace of Oswego, Brandi Clonch of Florida, JP (Andrea) Myers of North Carolina and Lorraine Baldwin of Parish; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Polhamus of Granby, Braeci Clonch of Florida, Blake and Cailyn Myers of North Carolina; and one great-great-granddaughter, Emma Polhamus of Granby.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 6, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102, 44 E. Bridge St., Oswego, NY 13126, in Mr. Baldwin’s memory.

