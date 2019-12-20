Paul Davis of North Country NY Wins First Place in 6th annual Parade of Lights

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Scott and Kim Colbert, owners of Paul Davis of North Country NY, and their team of restoration professionals recently won first place in the Group, Business, Municipality float award category during the 6th Annual Parade of Lights presented by the Baldwinsville Volunteer Fire Company in conjunction with the village of Baldwinsville Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Paul Davis of North Country NY is a leading franchise office and provider of water, fire, mold and storm damage restoration for residential and commercial properties.

The Colberts and Paul Davis staff members decorated their float for the family friendly event held on November 30.

The local company and service provider joined first responder crews and more than 75 participating small businesses.

“Our theme was from the movie Toy Story. We represented the specialized category with awesome ideas and construction work performed by our team, friends and family,” said Scott Colbert. “We had a great time proudly representing the brand which was displayed with pride.”

Colbert added, “The importance of the company’s social purpose credo is defined by the desire to do good while doing good work.”

This year, the Parade of Lights included local fire departments, ambulances, heavy equipment, businesses and community groups.

The parade featured a Christmas tree lighting and visits with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

The village of Baldwinsville provided additional activities for families at the local library, among others.

Throughout the years, the Paul Davis office has participated in a variety of community and philanthropic activities.

They include the Binghamton 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and corporate sponsorship of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Paul Davis also raises funds for veterans, animal welfare, social, and civic causes.

The Colberts opened the local Paul Davis franchise in 2010 as a veteran-owned emergency services and restoration company.

Colbert is a Marine Corps veteran and team members are also military veterans.

For more information, visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com.

