FULTON, NY – Paul F. Broderick, 73, of Red Creek, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, at home.

He was born in Oswego, a son to the late Joseph and Gladys Wallace Broderick.

He grew up in Hannibal, graduating from Hannibal High School in 1964.

Paul retired from Oswego Hospital after nearly 30 years of service.

He enjoyed photography, fishing and boating.

Paul was predeceased by his sister, Linda Axtel.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen (Dillabough); two sons, Darin (Dorese) and Caleb; granddaughter, Livian; one brother, Roland (Norma); and several nieces and nephews.

A calling hour will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, at the Red Creek Westbury United Methodist Church, 6837 Church St., Red Creek, NY, with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Seventh Street, Fulton.

